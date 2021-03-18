SEGA & IDW Partner Up For Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Comic

SEGA announced today that they have partnered up with IDW Publishing for a special run of Sonic The Hedgehog comic books. The series is simply being dubbed the Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Special, and we have the finer details of what will be involved with those comics below as you can see the covers here. The individual comics themselves will be released in June, however, for those who are looking for something extra special, a hardcover Deluixe Edition with special bonus content and a level of added prestige for $2o will hit stores on October 5th, 2021. That version features an additional story by Gale Galligan, a cover gallery, a "From Script to Comic" feature, and more.

The company will also be releasing Sonic The Hedgehog: The IDW Collection, Vol. 1 for $60 on June 22nd, 2021, as they will be debuting a new line of oversized Sonic hardcover editions that encompasses the ongoing series, annuals, and mini-series. And they will be presented in the recommended reading order since they can be all over the place.

For this spectacular tribute comic, IDW has tapped Gale Galligan, known for her illustration work on The Babysitters Club, along with Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy, podcasters recognizable from The Adventure Zone and the wildly popular My Brother, My Brother, and Me. This group of newcomers will be contributing their first-ever Sonic adventures alongside fan-favorite and longtime scribe Ian Flynn and artists Mauro Fonseca, Reggie Graham, Aaron Hammerstrom and Thomas Rothlisberger. "Seasons of Chaos," the first of three stories featured in the 30th Anniversary Special, comes courtesy of Flynn, Hammerstrom and Graham, and sends Sonic on a mission from pleasant spring valleys to winter wonderlands in search of Chaos Emeralds alongside his friends Miles "Tails" Prower, Knuckles the Echidna, Amy Rose, Mighty the Armadillo, and Ray the Flying Squirrel. The vile Dr. Eggman takes center stage in the second story, with the surprisingly poignant "Dr. Eggman's Birthday" by Galligan and Rothlisbeger… because this momentous occasion belongs to the bad doctor, Sonic's 30-year long nemesis, as much as it does to the Blue Blur. Finally, in the action-packed and laugh-inducing third story "Sonic Learns to Drive" by the McElroy Brothers and Fonseca, Sonic's up against a tough challenge: when the fastest thing alive can outrun any car, will Sonic have the patience to learn what to do behind the wheel… or will he finally get left in the dust? The Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Special will be available with multiple cover variants for retailers and fans to enjoy, including Cover A by Sonic Team, Cover B by Christina-Antoinette Neofotistou, and two retailer incentive editions featuring art by Patrick Spaziante and Tyson Hesse, respectively.