Sensational Wonder Woman Special #1 Preview: Thanks a Lot, Batman!

A Wonder Woman cosplayer is bullied in this preview of Sensational Wonder Woman Special #1, and DC Superheroes just stand around doing nothing. Batman? Supergirl? Green Lantern? You're all just gonna stand there?! Come on! Check out the preview below.

SENSATIONAL WONDER WOMAN SPECIAL #1

DC Comics

0122DC057

0122DC058 – Sensational Wonder Woman Special #1 Junggeun Yoon Cover – $9.99

0122DC059 – Sensational Wonder Woman Special #1 Maria Laura Sanapo Cover – $9.99

(W) Stephanie Williams, Paula Sevenbergen, Scott Kolins (A) Alitha Martinez, Paul Pelletier, Scott Kolins (CA) Belen Ortega

Wonder Woman stars in three sensational stories that will push her to her limits. Will the Amazon Princess come out on top after battling the likes of Circe, Blue Snowman, and the Threnn of Doom? Join us in this celebration of all things Wonder Woman for International Women's Day!

In Shops: 3/29/2022

SRP: $9.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.