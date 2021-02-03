Separated At Birth: Prolific Pen Comics and Adam Ellis

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran a Separated At Birth column over cartoonist Adam Ellis's claims that the short film Keratin has been plagiarised from an original cartoon of his. And that he was only contacted by the film's producers after it had been made and exhibited at film festivals. Being a personal cartoon, he stated it was one that he would never have allowed to be adapted in this fashion. But in response to his post, cartoonist Yanni Favros of Prolific Pen Comics posted the following.

Funny. I seem to recall you shot-for-shot ripping off one of my comics in 2019 and never admitting it.

With Yanni's cartoon followed by Adam's.

In a now-deleted response, Adam replied

Here's that cartoon, rescued from the ether.

However, Martin Poggsner ran the date details of that image through the Wayback Machine, which is coming in very useful this week, and found a different cartoon for that day on his blog.

Adam Ellis has not posted any further replies.

