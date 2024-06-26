Posted in: Comics, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: kevin mellon, rob liefeld

Seven Eight Seven – Rob Liefeld Was Right, And It's On A T-Shirt Now

Seven Eight Seven - Rob Liefeld Was Right, And It's On A T-Shirt Now, available in time for San Diego Comic-Con if you want.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran (courtesy of Chip Zdarsky and Gerry Duggan) a special message commissioned on Cameo for Jonathan Hickman to teach him how to tell comic books. Rob Liefeld responded to our article saying "This "news story" is from 2021 folks." Which it was, but no one knew about it until yesterday! In the video, Rob says;

"Here's the deal.. there is a tried and true when you get down to doing a monthly comic… Seven eight seven … what does that mean? Open your comics with seven pages of your character using their power introducing themselves to the reader, doing their cool whatever it is that they do. Then the middle eight pages, is when they go home, they have their school life, work life, getting screwed over, whatever, sublots, character action. girlfriend, wife, that's your middle eight… the last seven pages is the conflict, there's action, more using of the powers and the villain making his move to the end of the cliffhanger so they come back next month. That is my tip to you my friend, seven eight seven."

And as a result, Kevin Mellon has a T-shirt ready to go for San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate this. With the numbers in a Liefeld style – possibly ripped from his artwork.

LIEFELD WAS RIGHT!

Recently a video made the rounds of Rob (Deadpool) Liefeld talking about plotting a comic in the 7 / 8 / 7 page format. I can't link to it here, but trust me: it's some sage advice from a man who knows the craft, even if the video in question was done as a joke and kinda tries to make Rob look foolish. A fool he is not!

This shirt is a tribute to Rob and that advice, and is made with utter reverence to him and all of us that followed in his stead.

Hey, Kevin, you can link, you can link! Maybe Chip and Gerry could buy one for Jonathan, just to make sure the lesson went in?

