Seven Secrets #3 Review: Finally Coming Into Its Own

Seven Secrets #3 8/10 Seven Secrets #3 finally sees the series come into its own with a highly readable, beautifully drawn issue from Taylor & Di Niculo.

Seven Secrets #1 and #2 felt less like the first two issues of a series and more like an illustrated guide to how much Tom Taylor loves Saga. Does the series improve at all in the third issue?

Seven Secrets #3 is the first of the whole series that seems to move the story forward, advance character arcs, and deliver any payoff. To say that this issue is an improvement over the first two is an understatement, as so far, the series has only been readable due to the excellent interiors from artist Daniele Di Nicuolo and colorists Walter Baiamonte and Katia Ranalli. The story was hyper decompressed, static, and derivative… until now. Seven Secrets #3 completely turns the tide, delivering a highly readable story populated with characters that, with development, the reader will be able to invest in. The trial portion of this issue was especially interesting, and I can personally say that, for the first time, I ended the issue with the certainty that I'd read the next.

Di Niculo, Baiamonte, and Ranalli still shine here, with beautiful, expressive art that feels slightly cartoonier than Marvel's house style, creating stylized characters and action sequences that will thrill any comics reader. It's great to see the script from Tom Taylor step up to the plate because this creative team is delivering work that has been top-of-the-line from the start. Small details, like the way that snow clings to trees, are every bit as evocative as the action here. The bombastic lettering from Ed Dukeshire adds to the visuals for the big moments, working well with the art team's pages.

It's great to see Seven Secrets come into its own with this highly enjoyable third issue. It has always had potential, and now, finally, it's following through on that.