Shaina Lu Auctions Noodle & Bao, Her Debut Middle-Grade Graphic Novel

Noodle and Bao, is the debut middle-grade graphic novel by author-illustrator Shaina Lu. An ode to Chinatowns everywhere, this book follows one girl's plan to save her community from gentrification when a hip new cafe threatens the livelihood of her favourite humble food cart, with an untitled middle-grade graphic novel to follow".

Shaina Lu auctioned Noodle and Bao, picked up by Jennifer Ung at HarperCollins/Quill Tree Books for publication in the autumn of 2024. Shaina Lu's agent Wendi Gu at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates negotiated the deal for world English rights. Lu posted to Instagram, "I started to doodle Noodle and Bao back when I was at Red Oak in Chinatown at @bcncinc. I remember writing on a piece of paper: I want to make a book about gentrification that our school-age kids can read and understand. Momo's story is inspired by Boston Chinatown's fearless organizers, past and present. I will work hard to do it right. thank you so much to my heroic agent @wendilulugu and to Jen and to my community for believing in this story!"

Shaina Lu (呂明穎) is a queer Taiwanese-American artist who graduated from Wellesley College and Harvard Graduate School of Education, where she studied Arts in Education and has been published by published by Comix Press, Arledge Comics, Margine Publishing, Youthinkwell Publishing.

Quill Tree was launched by HarperCollins in January 2020, with picture books by Michael Chabon and Neil Gaiman, a graphic novel by Jerry Craft, a middle-grade novel by Saadia Faruqi, and YA novels by Z Brewer, Jessie Ann Foley, Anica Mrose Rissi, Neal Shusterman, and Nina Varela.

