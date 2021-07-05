Shawn Pryor and Courtney Hahn Sell Fast Break Graphic Novel To FSG

Fast Break is the upcoming middle-grade graphic novel by Shawn Pryor and Courtney Hahn, in which seventh-grade basketball prodigy Mikayla Thomas is denied a spot on her new school's team and ends up joining the motley co-ed Firebirds—not exactly the team she was looking for, but maybe exactly where she belongs. Picked up by Melissa Warten at FSG, it will be published in the autumn of 2023. Their agent Kelly Sonnack at Andrea Brown Literary Agency brokered the deal for world rights.

Shawn Pryor wrote middle-grade graphic novel series Cash and Carrie and sports graphic novel Force from Action Lab Entertainment, as well as Ignition, Nat Turner's Rebellion, several books for Capstone's Jake Maddox Sports, and Adventure series, and the Kids Sports series. Courtney Hahn is an artist on the likes of artist on Rolled And Told from Lion Forge, Aw Yeah Comics, and Kidthulhu: Tales Of Madness.

Shawn Pryor posted to Instagram, saying "I GOT MY FIRST EVER MAJOR BOOK DEAL Y'ALL! Get ready for FAST BREAK, a graphic novel written by yours truly, featuring artwork by the incredible @courtneyartstuffs! For those that know my journey as a writer and creative, there were many times over the last 14 years where there were more downs than ups. Through it all, I kept writing, finding my true path, and finally, it has led me here. This is only the beginning, though. I know where I'm going, what I'm going to do, and what I want. Be ready for FAST BREAK in 2023. Special thanks to my literary agent, @ksonnack, for fighting for us and to Melissa Warten and FSG/Macmillan. This is for that little Black kid who grew up in Middletown, Ohio, who told everyone that his imagination could take him ANYWHERE and those who believed and supported that kid ever since. Love y'all. Peace." Courtney Hahn posted "Fast Break has been announced! A graphic novel project I've been sitting on for over a year! I'm so excited to be working on this with this team."

Farrar, Straus and Company was founded in 1946 by Roger W. Straus and John C. Farrar. In 1964 Robert Giroux's name was added to the roster and the company became Farrar, Straus and Giroux – FSG. They are now part of Macmillan with a number of imprints.

Kelly Sonnack started her career in publishing as a Life Sciences editor at an academic publisher before moving to children's books. She is also on the Advisory Board for UCSD's Certificate in Writing and Illustrating for Children, is the co-founder of the City Heights Young Writers Workshop and serves on the AALA's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, where she's helping to launch a mentorship program providing support to agents from marginalized backgrounds.