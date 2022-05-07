Shops May Want To Double Check Vault's Barbaric Free Comic Book Day

Today is Free Comic Book Day, where comic stores the world over give away free comics to visiting customers that day. With around fifty comic books to be given away showing off all manner of stuff, you can see what some comic book stores are up to here. Well, fifty-two of them at least, but there will be thousands participating.

There have been some concerns, however, that some groups may be using Free Comic Book Day to entrap stores giving certain comic books away to those it is deemed unsuitable. Bleeding Cool has been talking to involved parties over one particular attempt that we hope has been stymied. But in our original report, there was commentary that one comic, Barbaric, from Vault Comics, was being classified as a Mature Readers title in Diamond's warnings to retailers, but in solicitations and published colour coding had been labelled a Teen (13+) book with a blue logo rather than the red.

And, with a copy in hand, I can confirm that while, yes, it is just the kind of thing I would have loved as a teenager (and frankly, still do), it has extreme violence, swearing, nudity and sex (in that order) and so for some markets that may be a real no-no. Black bars below are our additions.

In UK cinematic terms, it is probably a 15; in the US, it's an R. What stores want to do with that information, of course, is up to them. But always better to be forewarned.

Owen the Barbarian has been cursed to do good with what remains of his life. His bloodthirsty weapon, Axe, has become his moral compass with a drinking problem. Together they wander the realm, foredoomed to help any who seek assistance. But there is one thing Owen hates more than a life with rules: Witches. Welcome to the skull-cracking, blood-splattering, mayhem-loving comic brave enough to ask: How can a man sworn to do good do so much violence? Hah! Messing with you. It's just… Barbaric.

