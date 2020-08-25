Sif Joins Thor and Galactus on Fortnite Island in New Marvel Pages

Marvel Comics and Fortnite continue the comic book story of Thor on Fortnite Island, that occurs between panels in Thor #4. And, ahead of the big reveal on Thursday – Thor's Day, of course – we have another two pages by Donny Cates and Greg Land. Followed by the previous six so you can catch up. Oh and it is affecting Donny as well.

Here are the new pages.

Thor: Fortnite by Donny Cates and Greg Land.
Thor Fortnite by Donny Cates and Greg Land.
We mentioned this before but Marvel Comics and Fortnite seem to have done a very special kind of crossover indeed. Specifically, the events that took place in Thor #4. Donny Cates has written a comic book set within the pages of that issue of Thor, but also take place on the Fortnite islands, and is currently being digitally serialised by the Fortnite app.

Here are the first six pages.

To be continued… these scenes fit into Thor #4 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein, as we previously covered, the issue that saw the God of Thunder get to work as the Herald of Galactus and ahead of meeting The Black Winter.

What Happened Between These Panels Of Thor #4?

The first scene saw Thor take Galactus' power to become the Herald of Galactus in his full cosmic totality.

Before going on to absorb the four worlds that Galactus needed to face the Black Winter. The first three were lifeless or could be evacuated. The final world was not and as a result, Galactus ate them all.

But now it appeared between those panels, Galactus visited the Island Of Fortnite… will the players of Fortnite be ready for a cosmic being coming to eat them all? And could the value of Thor #4 suddenly rocket in value? Again, I mean? Might we get a Fortnite covered third or fourth printing? Whatever happens will happen on the 27th of August.

Thor Lands On The Fortnite Planet, Followed By The Black Winter

Fortnite is certainly trying to bring attention to the comic book with an interstitial option.

And as a selection on the Home page. And on eBay, Thor #4 jumping to $14 for the first printing and the second printing for ten bucks

