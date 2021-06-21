Simon Bisley Original Covers For Brooklyn Gladiator & Rai at Auction

Dan Fogler is best known as the star of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and is also a graphic novelist, writing the series Brooklyn Gladiator as published by Heavy Metal. Which also got him covers by Simon Bisley, who recently broke records with sales of his comic book art. Bisley started his career doing magazine, and album covers before drawing the revamped ABC Warriors on 2000AD in 1987, later moving to Sláine and Judge Dredd, as well as relaunching Lobo and crossing over Batman and Judge Dredd, launching the anthology comic Toxic and recently drawing Harley Quinn. Two of his Brooklyn Gladiator covers are up for auction at ComicConnect as part of their Video Games, Original Art, Sunday Clippings, Pulps Auction, which ends on the 21st of June. As is the cover Simon Bisley painted for Valiant Entertainment's Rai #4, which brings Bisley's barbarian style to that of the samurai.

Simon Bisley – BROOKLYN GLADIATOR #1 Cover. Simon Bisley painting; cover; 2020; image size 8.5" x 13" Sexy cover by the legendary Bisley from the Heavy Metal published series. Beautiful color and unmistakable style from Bisley. Mixed media. Art is in excellent condition. Mounted to a 12" x 17" board. Signed by Bisley. The auction ends on the 21st of June.

Simon Bisley – BROOKLYN GLADIATOR #4 Cover. Simon Bisley painting; cover; 2020; image size 11.75" x 16.5" Robots on the rampage in this cover to the Heavy Metal produced series by the legendary Bisley. His instantly recognizable style is on full display in this great action cover. Mixed media. Art is in excellent condition. Mounted to a 12" x 17" board. Signed by Bisley. The auction ends on the 21st of June.

Simon Bisley – RAI (2019) #4 Cover. Simon Bisley painting; cover B; 2020; image size 11" x 16.5" Striking variant cover from Valiant's re-launch of Rai. Unmistakable style from Bisley, with a lot of his trademark flourishes. Mixed media. Art is in excellent condition. Signed by Bisley. The auction ends on the 21st of June.