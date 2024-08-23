Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: i hate fairyland, oz, Skottie Young

Skottie Young Returns To Oz With I Hate Fairyland

Skottie Young Returns to Oz with his own creatoir-owned series I Hate Fairyland #17 from Image Comics out in November.

Article Summary Skottie Young is back with I Hate Fairyland #17, launching in November from Image Comics.

The comic sees Gert needing allies, hinting at a familiar Kansas legend joining the fray.

Sneak peek: Image Comics teases the return with a stunning cover image by Brett Bean.

Known for his Oz adaptations with Eric Shanower, Young brings a fun twist to Fairyland.

Skottie Young made his name in comic books for a series of Frank Bauk Oz adaptations for Marvel Comics. From 2009 to 2014, Eric Shanower and Skottie Young faithfully adapted The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Marvelous Land of Oz, Ozma of Oz, Dorothy and the Wizard in Oz, The Road to Oz, and The Emerald City of Oz into graphic novels published by Marvel Comics. In 2020, the comic book series that won him his first Eisner Award, was released in three collected volumes.

In Image Comics' November 2024 solicits and solicitations, Bleeding Cool revealed the details for I Hate Fairyland #17 by Skottie Young and Brett Bean, which read "Happy leads the army of dead Gerts from Hell, through the Inferno and into Fairyland. Gert needs allies, so the King summons a legend from Kansas who's pretty familiar with fighting off WICKED forces! Who could it be? Maybe someone who's into glittery footwear? Yellow Bricks? Any guesses?"

Is Dorothy coming to I Hate Fairyland? There are currently no plans for Shanower and Young to continue with any of the eight books remaining in Baum's original series, but then there were no plans for Skottie Young to return to I Hate Fairyland after its initial run at Image Comics from 2015 to 2018. But look at it now… Image Comics' social media account posted "He is doing it. @skottieyoung is going there, and it couldn't be more beautiful."

Here is the full listing…

I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #17 CVR A BRETT BEAN (MR)

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Brett Bean

"HAPPY END GAME," Part Two of Five

Happy leads the army of dead Gerts from Hell, through the Inferno and into Fairyland. Gert needs allies, so the King summons a legend from Kansas who's pretty familiar with fighting off WICKED forces! Who could it be? Maybe someone who's into glittery footwear? Yellow Bricks? Any guesses? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!