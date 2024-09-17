Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Pizza Witch, skybound

Skybound/Image to Publish Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins' Pizza Witch

Skybound Comet is to publish Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins' new YA graphic novel Pizza Witch next year, for September 2025.

Pizza Witch follows pizza magic trainee Roxy on her journey to become the best Pizza Witch ever.

Originally self-published in 2015, Pizza Witch is being reimagined and expanded by the creators.

Sarah Graley excited to expand the adventure of Roxy and George in this magic-filled new graphic novel.

Pizza Witch by Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins is a new YA graphic novel by the creators of Donut the Destroyer and Our Super Adventure, in which pizza magic trainee Roxy journeys to be the best Pizza Witch that's ever lived as she navigates unsupportive parents, a lackadaisical boss, and finding confidence in herself.

Alex Antone at Skybound Comet has acquired world rights to Pizza Witch, and publication is planned through Image Comics for September 2025. Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins' agent Steven Salpeter at Assemble Media negotiated the deal while he was at Curtis Brown Ltd.

Originally, Your Favourite Pizza Witch was first self-published in September 2015 as part of a stretch goal on Sarah Graley's Our Super Adventure Kickstarter, and then reprinted in a deluxe hardback edition in 2017. It is long out of print but can still be picked up digitally.

But now we are getting a sequel or reimagining, with her husband Stef. He posted on Instagram "Me and @sarahgraley are making a new graphic novel together! PIZZA WITCH will be released through @skyboundcomet and @skyboundent in September 2025! We can't wait to share this magic-filled adventure with you! It's the longest we've ever worked on something in secret and we're really happy with how it's turned out!"

Sarah Graley added "Pizza Witch was originally a short comic story that I created back in 2015 and it's been a dream getting to expand the world of Roxy and George and set them off on the very start of a big adventure! We can't wait to share more with you in the future!"

Skybound Entertainment is an entertainment company founded in 2010 by Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, and is behind the comic, TV series, games, merchandise and now film version of The Walking Dead, created by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore. They now have a wide array of publications, such as Invincible, Outcast, Super Dinosaur, Oblivion Song, Fire Power, Birthright, Redneck, Skyward, Extremity, Manifest Destiny, Clementine and more, through Image Comics. Skybound Comet is their MG and YA graphic novel line.

