Sneak Peek At The DC Comics San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Booth

A sneak peek at the DC Comics San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Booth, three hours before the SDCC doors open to the public...

Article Summary Get an exclusive early look at the DC Comics San Diego Comic-Con 2025 booth before doors open

Experience DC’s celebration of its first decade, highlighting the era from 1935-1945 in style

Photo ops include a life-size Action Comics #1 cover and a case with the Superman movie costume

Grab a free 1940s-style Daily Planet newspaper with classic DC ads and news on upcoming titles

The doors of San Diego Comic-Con won't open for another three hours. But we are already getting some sneak peeks sent to us from the show floor. Including the DC Comics booth still in readiness. But showing off a version of the classic Action Comics #1 cover from 1939, in which one can pose and take photos, as well as a case containing what appears to be the Superman movie costume. There will be plenty more of course, especially when those doors open, but I thought you might appreciate a peek… courtesy of a sneaky soul at the show.

This is how DC Comics describes what it is doing at the San Diego Comic-Con booth this year. It is, apparently, part one of ten.

"The DC Booth will have a new, yet familiar, look. In 2025, DC enters the final decade of its first 100 years. With reverence for the past and an embrace of the future, DC plans to celebrate every era of its storied history annually in 10-year increments, starting at the beginning: 1935-1945. The 2025 DC Booth will feature art and experiences from this first decade of publication. This nascent age was a time of unprecedented creation and saw the birth of not only DC, but of the comic book art form with DC's New Fun #1, Super Heroes, and the DC Trinity: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman." Which means that the 2026 booth will cover 1945-1955. And the 2034 booth will cover 2025 to 2035, which will be a good trick. "The immersive experience being created at the DC Booth is more than a nostalgic nod to the past; it's a celebration of where it all began. Stop by the DC newsstand for a free 1940s-style Daily Planet newspaper, complete with classic DC Comics ads, pulled directly from DC's comic book archives, that once promoted the heroes and adventures of their time! SDCC's Daily Planet exclusive also delivers first looks at some of DC's most anticipated titles releasing this year, as well as DC's panel schedule and events offered during Comic-Con 2025."

