Snelson: Comedy Is Dying, But Not Before It Gets An Extended Preview

Paul Constant is a fellow at a public policy incubator Civic Ventures and a cofounder of the award-winning Seattle Review of Books. He writes for BuzzFeed, the L.A. Times, The New York Observer, Business Insider, i09, the Seattle Times and others. And a comic he co-created, Planet of the Nerds, was recently optioned by Paramount Players for a possible film adaptation. You never know it could happen. Fred Harper has a long history going back decades on Marvel Comics Presents, Animal Man, Ravage 2099, Lady Justice, and Doctor Strange before returning with Hashtag: Danger from Ahoy Comics. And now he is joining Paul on their new Ahoy Comics series Snelson: Comedy Is Dying, a 5-issue series which will chronicle the misadventures of a washed-up comedian whose career peaked when Dawson's Creek was still on the air. And Bleeding Cool has an extended seven-page preview of the comic out on Wednesday, right here, right now. There is no other way.

SNELSON #1 CVR A HARPER (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JUN211211

(W) Paul Constant (A/CA) Fred Harper

In the 1990s, "edgy" standup comic Melville Snelson had it all – but twenty-five years later, his jokes come off as tired and offensive. Desperate for a comeback, Snelson sets out on tour with a group of young, socially conscious comedians. Can a '90s has-been hit the big time, or is Snelson about to be canceled for good? A hilarious, definitely adult contemporary satire that mocks the dying breaths of white male entitlement, from the writer of AHOY's Planet of the Nerds.In Shops: Aug 04, 2021 SRP: $3.99