So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway? Marauders #17 Spoilers

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Shinobi Shaw, Sebastian's Shaw son, first appeared in X-Factor #67 in the nineties, created by Chris Claremont and Whilce Portacio.

So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway?
X-Factor #67

But right from the beginning, there were questions regarding Shibobi Shaw's lineage, as he mass density controlling powers were more similar to fellow Hellfire Club member, his "uncle" Henry Leyland.

So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway?
X-Factor #67

It was an issue that was never picked up on, in his subsequent appearances, though he spent quite a lot of that time dead. Once, off-panel, at the hands of Sebastian Shaw, then revived by Selene for Necrosha-X.

So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway?
Necrosha-X #1

And then again, in the run-up to House Of X in Uncanny X-Men, in the most mysterious of suicide scenes.

So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway?
Uncanny X-Men

In the Marauders comic books, Sebastian Shaw was there to bring him back to life along with the other mutants on Krakoa.

So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway?
Marauders #3

Successful in that endeavour, Shinobi Shaw's suicide is prominent on Sebastian Shaw's mind, even if it has been removed from Shinobi's mind, courtesy of The Five.

So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway?
Art from Marauders #3

Which also brings to Sebastian Shaw's mind, the state of Shinobi Shaw's corpse.

So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway?
Art from  Marauders #3

In quite a visceral fashion.

So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway?
Marauders #3

And as Sebastian Shaw is lying to Shinobi Shaw…

So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway?
Marauders #3

It appears that Emma Frost, in today's Marauders #17, has some potential truths she wishes to bring back to the surface.

So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway?
Marauders #17

After a little dragon, mind-reading revealed that Sebastian Shaw plunged Katy Pryde and Lockheed under the surface to their deaths…

So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway?
Marauders #17

Who wants to draw that mutant family tree? Marauders #17 by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli is published today by Marvel Comics. Any chance of a lineage chart in upcoming issues? It would fit with the whole aesthetic.

MARAUDERS #17
MARVEL COMICS
NOV200528
(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli (CA) Russell Dauterman
REMATCH!
Storm versus Calisto. This time, it's personal. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 13, 2021  SRP: $3.99

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  