So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway? Marauders #17 Spoilers

Shinobi Shaw, Sebastian's Shaw son, first appeared in X-Factor #67 in the nineties, created by Chris Claremont and Whilce Portacio.

But right from the beginning, there were questions regarding Shibobi Shaw's lineage, as he mass density controlling powers were more similar to fellow Hellfire Club member, his "uncle" Henry Leyland.

It was an issue that was never picked up on, in his subsequent appearances, though he spent quite a lot of that time dead. Once, off-panel, at the hands of Sebastian Shaw, then revived by Selene for Necrosha-X.

And then again, in the run-up to House Of X in Uncanny X-Men, in the most mysterious of suicide scenes.

In the Marauders comic books, Sebastian Shaw was there to bring him back to life along with the other mutants on Krakoa.

Successful in that endeavour, Shinobi Shaw's suicide is prominent on Sebastian Shaw's mind, even if it has been removed from Shinobi's mind, courtesy of The Five.

Which also brings to Sebastian Shaw's mind, the state of Shinobi Shaw's corpse.

In quite a visceral fashion.

And as Sebastian Shaw is lying to Shinobi Shaw…

It appears that Emma Frost, in today's Marauders #17, has some potential truths she wishes to bring back to the surface.

After a little dragon, mind-reading revealed that Sebastian Shaw plunged Katy Pryde and Lockheed under the surface to their deaths…

Who wants to draw that mutant family tree? Marauders #17 by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli is published today by Marvel Comics. Any chance of a lineage chart in upcoming issues? It would fit with the whole aesthetic.

MARAUDERS #17

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200528

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Matteo Lolli (CA) Russell Dauterman

REMATCH!

Storm versus Calisto. This time, it's personal. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99