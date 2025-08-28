Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: chicago, massive-verse, radiant black

Soldiers On The Streets Of Chicago In Two Weeks' Time

Soldiers on the streets of Chicago in two weeks' time, in Radiant Black #37 by Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark and Marcelo Costa

Article Summary Radiant Black #37 lands September 10, featuring government soldiers on Chicago streets in a tense new arc

Marcelo Costa rejoins the creative team, bringing a fresh story to the Massive-Verse at Image Comics

Chicago becomes a battleground as Radiant Black faces mounting pressures from both foes and authorities

The Massive-Verse expands, blending superhero action with timely, real-world themes set in downtown Chicago

Radiant Black, the lead title in the Massive-Verse line published from Image Comics, returns in two weeks' time with Radiant Black #37 on the 10th of September, with co-creator of the series, artist Marcelo Costa, coming back for a new story arc with Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark. And yes, in what seems remarkably apposite timing, Bleeding Cool understands that it will feature government soldiers with boots on the ground in downtown Chicago. Savage Dragon had better watch for its reputation as the most topical comic book on the stands, with this kind of thing…

RADIANT BLACK #37

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A/CA) Marcelo Costa

NEW STORY ARC Series co-creator** MARCELO COSTA** returns for an explosive new arc of RADIANT BLACK! With his latest foe dealt with, Marshall is ready to take his place as Chicago's favorite superhero—but tensions are rising in the city, and the Post Office may have other plans. Retail: $3.99 9/10/2025

Radiant Black created by Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa began in February, 2021, kicking off the Massive-Verse of shared storyline including Rogue Sun, Dead Lucky, Radiant Red, Radiant Pink, Inferno Girl Red, and others, and was inspired by the creators' work on the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers comic books at Boom Studios, with Radiant Black placed very close to Power Rangers on comic book store shelves. Creators of the other books have often been recruited from Power Rangers media. The series follows two best friends, Nathan and Marshall, who encounter a small black hole looking object that grants its wielder superpowers. As they slowly discover the object's extraterrestrial origins, they realize that its creators have come searching and will stop at nothing to retrieve it…

