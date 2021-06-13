Some Thoughts On Vampire The Masquerade: Winter's Teeth #6

In Vampire The Masquerade: Winter's Teeth #6, vampire enforcer Cecily Bain has a tough job. She's supposed to enforce the rules for a society that values getting away with breaking said rules. Vampires love their half-truths and leading information, and thanks to an unknown source, Cecily received some bad, bad news about the new vampire she mentors.

Vampire The Masquerade: Winter's Teeth #6
The cover to Vampire The Masquerade: Winter's Teeth #6. Credit: Vault Comics

So, Cecily does what any reasonable person would do: After discharging her responsibilities, she goes out for a night off. This being comics, the night off doesn't go as planned.

Winter's Teeth delivers exactly what I want from a Vampire: The Masquerade story: politics complex enough to require the reader to pay attention, untrustworthy allies, and monstrous action. Writer Tim Seeley throws in a good old fashioned "I went to this bar thirty years ago, and it was a dive bar, but now it's well-heeled and expensive," too. Seeley probably snuck in a Hüsker Dü reference I missed, too.

Penciller Devmalya Pramanik still has some work to do in terms of facial expressions and backgrounds, but they're largely pretty good. There are a couple of panels where they do a spectacular job, though. The image of a vampire drinking blood from a disposable coffee cup is a fun one, and I imagine that's Pramanik's work. Letterer Andworld does a cool effect where they reverse the word balloons on a mirror to mimic the sound bouncing off of the mirror.

Vampire The Masquerade: Winter's Teeth #6
A panel from Vampire The Masquerade: Winter's Teeth #6

I didn't care for the comic's second feature (The Anarch Tales by Tini Howard, Blake Howard, and Nathan Gooden), but I gave it another try with this issue and enjoyed it more than before.

With the price of comics going up and up, Vault offers a great deal with the Vampire: The Masquerade comic. A 20-page main feature that rewards re-reading, combined with an 8 page secondary feature, plus some backmatter that you can bring to a session of Vampire: The Masquerade, should you find one, for $4. Well, $3.99.

Lick the blood off your lips…the next arc of Vampire: The Masquerade is here! After learning a disturbing fact about her fake childe's past, Cecily must keep her secrets close and Ali at arm's length. As she searches the streets of the Twin Cities for answers, a terrifying possibility surfaces: perhaps Ali has learned the Masquerade better than Cecily herself.

