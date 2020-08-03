Sonia, Duncan and Alex Live in Metropolis Grove – by Drew Brockington

Drew Brockington is the successful graphic novelist behind the Catstronauts and spin-off Waffles & Pancake graphic novels for kids. He now has a new graphic novel coming from DC Comics called Metropolis Grove aimed at readers aged 8 to 12, to be published in May next year, starring two kids who live in a Superman-filled Metropolis in the DC Universe. Announced last year, we now have a description of the comic book's contents.

Welcome to Metropolis Grove, the city where Superman never sleeps. Because everyone in this suburb knows that he's not real…except newcomer Sonia Patel, who convinces her friends Duncan and Alex to believe! When the trio discover a mysterious cave full of Super-memorabilia, they can't keep it to themselves, and that sets off a school year full of drama and adventure and more than a few opportunities for a newfound friendship to test its limits.

And we have a logo as well:

Here is his own blub about himself – and you can see more of his work here.

Drew graduated from Kalamazoo College with a degree in Art and Art History, and soon found himself in Central Park working for Christo and Jeanne Claude on "The Gates" artwork installation in the winter of 2005. He went on stay in New York as a graphic designer, using his illustration talents to help create custom logos and stationery pieces. In his spare time, he continued to doodle in his sketchbook, as well as, participated in cheese eating contests. In late 2012, Drew and his wife relocated to Minneapolis, where he refocused his efforts into writing and illustration. He currently draws in his home studio, while his dog, Leroy, snores next to him. His work has been featured at Shirt.Woot, The New York Pops, Central Park SummerStage, and Bisquick. He has a special love for comics and will never shy away from a pun. Drew is represented by Elena Giovinazzo, agent for Pippin Properties.