Soulless: Gail Carriger Manga Adaptation Gets Yen Press Omnibus

The manga adaptation of Gail Carriger's steampunk romantasy novel Soulless is getting an omnibus edition from Yen Press.

The omnibus adapts the first three Parasol Protectorate novels with artwork by acclaimed artist Rem.

Follow spinster Alexia Tarabotti, a “soulless” preternatural, in a supernatural Victorian London adventure.

Soulless defined the steampunk romantasy genre, blending comedy, intrigue, and supernatural romance.

Yen Press announced the omnibus edition of The Parasol Protectorate, a manga adaptation of the first three novels in the series of the same name by Gail Carriger. Described as Buffy meets Jane Austen, Carriger's debut was first published by Orbit Books in 2009, with the manga adaptation from Yen Press following in 2012. The art was done by illustrator and comic book artist, Rem. She's best known for her series Devil's Candy, for which she won the grand prize in the TOKYOPOP 2003 Rising Stars of Manga and is currently releasing as a webcomic.

Soulless: The Manga Omnibus Edition

By Gail Carriger

Art by Rem

A new complete omnibus edition! The life of a spinster in Victorian London isn't an easy one on the best of days, but such a life becomes infinitely more complicated when said spinster is "soulless"—a preternatural bridging the gap between the natural and supernatural worlds. Miss Alexia Tarabotti has this unique distinction, and when she is assailed at a formal gathering by a rove vampire, an encounter that results in the death of the half-starved creature, her circumstances become exponentially more complicated indeed! Now caught up in an intrigue with life-and-death stakes, Alexia must rely on all her talents to outmatch the forces conspiring against her, but it may be the man who has caught her eye—Lord Conall Maccon—and their budding flirtation that truly drives her to her wit's end!

The bestselling Soulless novels were one of the first Steampunk romantasies that helped define the genre when it debuted in 2009. Gail Carriger has multiple New York Times bestsellers and millions of books in print in dozens of different languages. She writes book hugs – comedies of manners mixed with steampunk, urban fantasy, or sci-fi (and cozy queer joy as GL Carriger). She is best known for the Parasol Protectorate and Finishing School series. She was once an archaeologist and is fond of shoes, octopuses, and tea.

