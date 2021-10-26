Source Point Press Drops Frank Gogol During Legal Proceedings

Over the weekend, Bleeding Cool reported on comic book writer Frank Gogol's public statements about his defamation case against comic creator Marissa White. Source Point Press, the publisher of Gogol's new comic book Undone, has tweeted out that they have chosen to suspend projects with Frank Gogol while legal proceedings are underway.

Originally White posted allegations against comic book writer Gogol that he used a racial slur against her during New York Comic Con a few years ago, at a bar. Frank Gogol posted an apology at the time, though he denied he had used any such slur. Subsequently, Boom Studios dropped him from the already-solicited Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book as its writer. This year's New York Comic Con was sponsored by the publisher of his comic book Undone, Source Point Press, with Undone featured on comic book professionals' four-day passes. During the show, it was reported that Gogol was asked to leave a comic creator social event held at the nearby Twins Pub, and representatives of Source Point Press chose to leave with him. This weekend, Frank Gogol posted a new statement on social media that acknowledged that he was suing Marissa White for defamation, as well as reiterating his denial of the allegations and stating that he had witnesses who would corroborate his version of events.

Source Point Press, whose official account had "liked" Frank's statement on Twitter, has today issued the following statement on social media, which appears to be a reversal of policy. They tweeted out;

In regards to the allegations made earlier this summer against one of the writers we publish, we apologize for our limited commentary and leaving any room for doubt as to where Source Point Press stands against harassment in our industry. Things moved swiftly into legal proceedings, and at no point has it been our place to air the legal circumstances of others. While transparency is important to us as a company, it was also important to us to respect the privacy of every party involved. For now, we're placing all future projects from Frank onhiatus, and Frank will not be attending any conventions as part of Source Point Press's booths while legal proceedings are ongoing. Source Point Press believes deeply in making both our company and our industry a safe, celebratory, and diverse space, and we know action is thekey to change. Going forward, we're setting up a quarterly budget devoted entirely to supporting projects by marginalized creators outside of Source Point Press, and we're in the process of forming a paid committee of marginalized industry members to help us react appropriatelyand take proactive efforts to move the industry in a direction we believe in.

As for the "Twitter-like" of Gogol's previous statement, they commented, "We have no clue who from our team did it, but it was unintentional (many of our employees have access to this Twitter account on their phone) as this is our official response. We have unliked it; thanks for pointing it out!"