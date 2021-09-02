Unborn #1 Set to Be Frank Gogol's Biggest Debut Comic Book

Unborn #1, an Alien-meets-Power-Rangers sci-fi/horror series coming from writer Frank Gogol and artist EV Cantada with Source Point Press, is set to release at the end of the month, and the series seems poised to be the young creators biggest book yet. It will also be featured on the 4-Day Pro Pass badges for New York Comic Con. Bleeding Cool understands that the initial order totals for Unborn #1 from retailers, over 5,000, were double that of Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job #1, Gogol's previous highest-ordered debut issue. With FOC orders still to come on Monday, those numbers will most likely go up further still.

Over the last few years, Gogol has released a string of indie comics that have done well with speculators and readers, including Dead End Kids and No Heroine. Gogol also wrote Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness, which went on to a second printing and featured a cover from artist Derrick Chew that did extremely well on the secondary market. However, after allegations or racism were made against Gogol, he was removed as the solicited writer of Power Rangers Universe by Boom Studios and replaced by regular Boom writer Nicole Andelfinger. Source Point Press, however, remains happy to publish Unborn.

Unborn, features covers by Maan House and by Gogol's Power Rangers collaborator Simone Ragazzoni but the one that collectors will likely jump on is the 1:20 virgin cover for Unborn #1 by Ivan Tao artist on this week's Batman: Fear State Alpha. When Unborn was announced back in July, Gogol released a limited-to-100 black and white version of Tao's cover with hot pink spot-foiling which sold out in minutes. Gogol later auctioned off one final copy that sold for $156, donated to CBLDF, though you can find a copy for less than that right now. Unborn #1 is likely to be Gogol's biggest creator-owned series to-date by a wide margin. Unborn #1 goes to FOC on Monday, the 6th of September and is on-sale Wednesday, the 29th of September.

UNBORN #1 (of 4)

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Ev Cantada

For fans of Alien and Power Rangers! On a strange world, five explorers mine for super fuels in a last-ditch effort to save a collapsing Earth, but the mission goes to hell when they are overrun by a hostile alien species. With humanity's survival hanging in the balance, the crew must eradicate the deadly horde and salvage the mission. But what if the monsters aren't the only things they have to worry about? What if the most dangerous threat facing the crew is each other?