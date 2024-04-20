Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: july 2024, June 2024, Solicits, spawn, todd mcfarlane

Spawn Kills Every Spawn in Todd McFarlane's July 2024 Solicits

Spawn Kills Every Spawn in Todd McFarlane's Image Comics July 2024 solicits makes for nine Spawn books for still only $2.99 each

Article Summary Introducing 'Spawn Kills Every Spawn #1' added to Todd McFarlane's expanding universe.

Nine different Spawn titles set to release in July 2024, each priced at an affordable $2.99.

Highlights include the comedic twist in 'Spawn Kills Every Spawn' and the Gunslinger's vendetta.

Fans can expect intense storylines across sequels like 'Misery', 'Spawn: Rat City', and more.

Todd McFarlane adds another to his line, with comedy title Spawn Kills Every Spawn #1 by John Layman and Rob Sketchcraft Duenas… Which as of Image Comics' July 2024 solicits and solicitations, makes nine titles. It wasn't that long ago, there was just one. And because each comic is still priced at only $2.99, buying all nine will set you back less than $27…

SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #1 (OF 5)

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Rob Sketchcraft Duenas

MINISERIES PREMIERE

What happens when you find out you're not the only Hellspawn? What if you also find out you're not the coolest Hellspawn? Easy—you kill them all! Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #34 CVR A VON RANDAL

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Von Randal

The Gunslinger finally has an advantage against those that wronged him. Now is the time to push it further and end them! Retail:

$2.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

MISERY #2 (OF 4)

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Szymon Kudranski (CA) Don Aguillo

Cyan is just trying to live her life, but the world she now inhabits won't allow that. Are her powers a curse or a gift? Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024

SPAWN: RAT CITY #4

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Zé Carlos (CA) Mark Spears

As Peter's powers continue to grow and evolve, he starts to learn a bit more about where they come from, and that means he becomes a target! Retail:

$2.99 In-Store Date: 7/17/2024

SPAWN: MONOLITH #3 (OF 3)

(W) Sean Lewis (A/CA) Valerio Giangiordano

MINISERIES FINALE

Monolith is joined by a surprising ally, and the final war against Omega Spawn begins! Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024

KING SPAWN #36 CVR A KERON GRANT

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Keron Grant

Al realizes that he has been played. He has been used as a tool to take out someone's competition. Now it's time for him to become the greater threat! Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 7/17/2024

SPAWN: SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #5

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Szymon Kudranski (CA) Mirko Colak

The case takes a decidedly dark turn for the detectives, but a new lead brings them one step closer. Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

SPAWN SCORCHED #32 CVR A VON RANDAL

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Von Randal

Jessica Priest is back working for Jason Wynn. But all is not what it seems. She soon realizes that he is not the only threat around her. Retail:

$2.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

SPAWN #356 CVR A MARK SPEARS

(W) Rory McConville, Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Mark Spears

Spawn starts to hear rumors that there may be a way to fix the Deadzones. Could this be real, or is it a trap to finish him once and for all?! Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 7/31/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!