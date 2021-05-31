Spawn's Universe #1 To Debut Big New Spawn Villains

Todd McFarlane has been teasing much about the upcoming Spawn's Universe #1. We know it already has more orders than anything else put out by Image Comics this century. But he still doesn't seem to think that this is enough. And looking at recent Batman success, and with the FOC date for Spawn's Universe #1 today, has decided that what people want to see are new super-villains. Well, challenge accepted. Here's one, with Todd saying "NEW SPAWN UNIVERSE MEANS NEW VILLAINS! Nuff' said."

And here's another:

The return of Cy-Gor with a page by Jim Cheung.

And the return of Cogliostro, with Todd saying "FRIEND OR FOE?! Up until now, we've never quite known where Cog stands. On the side of GOOD or EVIL? BUT with the expansion of SPAWN'S UNIVERSE, we very well COULD find out." More looks at Gunslinger Spawn, first by Brett Booth…

And more by Jim Cheung.

Including a new cover by J Scott Campbell.

And a look at some upcoming Spawn's Universe toys.

FOC is tonight… will this top the Advance Orders come Wednesday?