Speculator Corner: DC's Very Merry Multiverse #1

DC's Very Merry Multiverse #1 publisher at the end of 2020 features the first appearance of Jesse Quick, the non-binary speedster of Earth 11 and member of Teen Justice, who became the Flash of the Future State Justice League.

Created by Ivan Cohen, Eleonora Carlini and Ulises Arreola, as Bleeding Cool noted, Jesse is unaccounted for in the Dark Crisis #1 cover featuring the new Justice League of the DC Universe. It suggests that DC Comics have other plans for Jesse.

And may give added attention to the issue which currently sells on eBay for around $10, which is cover price, though a CGC 9.8 has recently sold for $35. Future State Justice League #1 goes from between $4 to $6 on eBay, so there is probably room for scope there when Dark Crisis #1 hits. But if I was speculatively minded, right now I'd be buying up a few copies of DC's Very Merry Multiverse #1 if I had the spare cash.

DCS VERY MERRY MULTIVERSE #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ivan Reis, Joe Prado

Joy to all 52 worlds—it's time to celebrate the holiday season across the DC Multiverse! In ten stories that will light your yule log and spike your eggnog, Batman decks the gaslit halls, Lobo goes Old Testament in space, Ragman learns the true meaning of Saturnalia, President Superman attempts to figure out how Bizarro stole Christmas, and Harley Quinn tries her hand at interdimensional caroling. These seasonal sagas are sure to help you have yourself a very merry Multiverse! The holidays are nearly here–and the celebration will be felt on infinite Earths in DC's Very Merry Multiverse #1, a new anthology featuring ten tales of heroic holiday hijinks! Here are the full contents of the 80-page one-shot, on sale on December 8: Harley Quinn in "It's a Horrible Life!" Written by Paul Scheer and Nick Giovanetti Art by Steve Lieber Batman in "Christmas by Gaslight" Written by John Layman Art by Dani Teen Justice in "To Stop the Star-Conqueress!" Written by Ivan Cohen Art by Eleanora Carlini President Superman in "Bizarro Love Holiday" Written by David F. Walker Art by Gustavo Duarte Batman Beyond in "Holidays Beyond" Written by Derek Fridolfs and Dustin Nguyen Art by Dustin Nguyen The League of Shadows in "Night of the Magi" Written by Sholly Fisch Art by Vanesa Del Rey The Unjustice League of Unamerica in "Have Yourself a Bizarro Little Christmas" Written by Tom Sniegoski Art by Justin Mason Booster Gold in "'Twas the Night" Written by Brittany Holzherr Art by Todd Nauck Prez in "Prez Rickard's Magical Sci-Fi Desolate Souls Club Holiday Special" Written by Jay Baruchel Art by Dominike "Domo" Stanton Lobo in "A Very Lobo Hanukkah" Written by Tom King Art by Scott Koblish

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 12/8/2020