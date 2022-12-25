Speculator Corner: Doctor Who Weekly #19 & Beep The Meep

Beep The Meep was a character created for the comic strip that ran in Doctor Who Monthly – back when it was Doctor Who Weekly – and published by Marvel UK in 1980. Created by Judge Dredd co-creators Pat Mills and John Wagner, Watchmen co-creator Dave Gibbons, and edited by V For Vendetta's Dez Skinn, Beep The Meep appeared in the strip The Star Beast.

In which the alien Beep The Meep was leader of the Meep armada aiming to conquer the galaxy, but was defeated by the Wrarth Warriors. Crashing to Earth, Beep The Meep was found by two humans who assumed he was harmless, one of whom, Sharon Davies, became the Doctor's companion in the comic strip, the first black companion in the series' history in any media.

The Fourth Doctor stopped Beep from taking control of the town's humans to repair his ship, so Beep was captured by the Wrarth Warriors.

Subsequently, Beep The Meep made rare and occasional appearances in Doctor Who comic book strips and audio dramas.

But now, appearing in the trailer that ran on BBC One tonight after Strictly Come Dancing and before Malcolm MacIntyre. it appears that Beep The Meep will make their first screen appearance in the upcoming Doctor Who special, after crash landing on an estate. Beep The Meep is rumoured to be voiced by Miriam Margoyles.

We also see new companion Rose, played by Yasmin Finney.

And aliens who appear to be the same as the Wrath Warriors from Doctor Who Weekly in 1980.

Copies of Doctor Who Weekly #19 have, as a result, sold for up to $8 for VG copies minutes ago on eBay, after selling for $5 before, with people asking for $40 for copies. Will they get it? Depends how much of an impact Beep The Meep makes with their first Doctor Who appearance alongside David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris and Bernard Cribbins, before Ncuti Gatwa shows up.