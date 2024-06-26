Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Blood Hunt, gwen stacy, mary jane

Spider-Man, Mary Jane, Gwen Stacy And Bad Guys, Today (Spoilers)

All manner of Spider-Man or Spider-adjacent titles published by Marvel Comics today continue to spill over into Blood Hunt accidentally.

Article Summary Jackpot & Black Cat #4 sidesteps Peter Parker for MJ's adventures.

Spectacular Spider-Men #6 teases a fake happily married Peter.

Superior Spider-Man #8 hints at a showdown with multiple Spiders.

Vengeance Of Moon Knight #6 delves into Marvel's Blood Hunt event.

All manner of Spider-Man or Spider-adjacent titles published by Marvel Comics today continue to spill over into Blood Hunt accidentally. With Mary Jane in her Jackpot identity, off with Black Cat and Paul Raban, not even one mention of Peter Parker in the new Jackpot & Black Cat #4 out today…

So maybe you wouldn't blame Peter Parker for ending up in the arms of another, even if it's all a brand new scam from Arcade, who now used A.I. See, it's not just Francesco Mattina.

But it turns out that a happily married Peter Parker is not entirely what the audience wants. Ooh, I bet that will get a comment or two.

Indeed, Peter Parker cannot believe his luck.

Literally cannot believe his luck, over in Spectacular Spider-Men #4, with Miles Morales having his own crisis of confidence with Kamala Khan. But there is worse luck to have.

And he looked like he might be getting some Morales luck over in Blood Hunt.

A happy, content Peter Parker knows that it's all fake. Because the powers-that-be would never let it happen. Though to be fair right now he seems suspicious of any Gwen Stacy.

Even Doctor Octopus expects more over in Superior Spider-Man #8.

Well, bad guys are getting a bit better these days.

Some of them anyway.

That's true, Eight Ball has been busy in Moon Knight… crossing over with Blood Hunt last month…

… and today as well.

But then so is The Wrecker over in Blood Hunt…

No one likes a vampire, bat or spider, especially when it gets in the way of personal relationships.

JACKPOT & BLACK CAT #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR240743

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A) Emilio Laiso (CA) Phil Noto

The huge action finale of the hottest mini of 2024 has arrived! Jackpot and Black Cat prove once again why they are the best heroines in the Marvel U! Rated T In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $3.99 SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR240758

(W) Greg Weisman (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

The world comes crashing down around Peter and Miles. Someone has just ticked off the wrong Spider-Men. The gloves have come off, and people are going to get hurt. Rated T In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $3.99 SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

APR240762

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN NO MORE!

This issue contains more Superior Spiders than you'd expect. But by the end, only one Spider-Man will be left standing. Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's entire run from Spider-Man to Superior has led up to this! Rated T In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $4.99 SPIDER-GWEN GHOST-SPIDER #2

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240660

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Federica Mancin (CA) Mark Brooks

Gwen is reunited with PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN and SILK but it isn't the friendly neighborhood welcome you'd expect. Lots of spider-secrets on all sides. Plus: Why is KRAVEN alive?!? And he's not the only classic Spider-foe Gwen will have to face!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: $3.99 BLOOD HUNT #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR240576

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

Doctor Strange and Clea court a dread ally – but at what cost comes this aid? Hunter's Moon and Tigra do the same- but can this shadowy figure be trusted? And meanwhile, the Avengers are given the battle they so sorely crave in order to avenge their fallen friends. But in the darkness…a light? Rated T+In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $4.99 VENGEANCE OF MOON KNIGHT #6

MARVEL COMICS

APR240639

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Devmalya Pramanik (CA) Paratore, Davide

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: THE MIDNIGHT MISSION JOINS THE HUNT!

As the Marvel Universe devolves in panic and fear with the unfolding BLOOD HUNT, writer JED MACKAY casts his gaze from the events of the main event to this companion tie-in! With more chaos on their hands than ever before, and no tested leader to show them the way, the MIDNIGHT MISSION is on their own as they fight like hell to save New York and its people from being completely overrun by vampires! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $4.99 MIDNIGHT SONS BLOOD HUNT #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR240588

(W) Bryan Hill (A) German Peralta (CA) Ken Lashley

THE REUNION CONTINUES!

What do you get when you cross two Ghost Riders, a daywalker, their supernatural-hunting friends and a horde of vampires swarming the Earth? A whole lot of fangs, fire and penance…

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!