Unused Spider-Man Record Art By Rich Buckler Up For Auction Today

I love stuff like this. Spider-Man fans, remember the Power Records audio comic releases? The ones that took issues of comics and added sound? Well, up for auction today is unused cover art for one of these releases, Amazing Spider-Man #124, "The Mark of the Man-Wolf." This is part of Heritage Auctions Dallas Lot #7236, taking bids and ending today. This is what would have been the jacket art for the vinyl by Rich Buckler and is currently sitting at $1,050, which is a steal for any original art featuring Spider-Man, and really low for something unique like this. Check it out below.

Rare Spider-Man Pieces Are Always A Treat

"Rich Buckler Amazing Spider-Man: Mark of the Man-Wolf Unused Book & Record Re-Release Cover Original Art (Peter Pan/Power Records, c. 1981). A couple of the Power Records "Book & Record" sets were re-released circa 1981 with new covers, but while the Hulk and a different Spider-Man issue saw print, the same apparently was not the case for this planned re-release of the 1974 #PR10 "Mark of the Man-Wolf," which in turn was Amazing Spider-Man #124 with sound added. The art on this piece is finished, but the upper header/logo area is only roughed in with graphite. The art is ink over graphite on bright white DC Comics Bristol board with an art image area of 10" x 10", and including the header section, it is 10" x 14.5". In Excellent condition."

The bidding on this Spider-Man art ends today in a few hours, so go ahead and click here and get your bids in while you still can. A unique piece like this doesn't pop up as often as you think. While you are there, check out the rest of Dallas Lot #7236 taking bids today and tomorrow, there are some real doozies from artwork to graded comics in this auction.