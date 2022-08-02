Spider-Punk #4 Preview: Storming the Capitol

Spider-Punk and his band infiltrate an Osborn rally in Washington DC in this preview of Spider-Punk #4. Check out the preview below.

Spider-Punk #4

by Cody Ziglar & Justin Mason, cover by Takashi Okazaki

WANTED: HOBIE BROWN! Just as the Spider-Band in the Spider-Van had a Spider-Plan, they're getting shut down by the big bad man! Hobie and team aren't going to give up without a fight though… Witness the rise of one of the greatest bands in all of the Spider-Verse!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.67"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 03, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620244700411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620244700421 – SPIDER-PUNK 4 CLARKE VARIANT – $3.99 US

