Spider-Punk #4 Preview: Storming the Capitol

Spider-Punk and his band infiltrate an Osborn rally in Washington DC in this preview of Spider-Punk #4. Check out the preview below.

Spider-Punk #4
by Cody Ziglar & Justin Mason, cover by Takashi Okazaki
WANTED: HOBIE BROWN! Just as the Spider-Band in the Spider-Van had a Spider-Plan, they're getting shut down by the big bad man! Hobie and team aren't going to give up without a fight though… Witness the rise of one of the greatest bands in all of the Spider-Verse!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.67"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Aug 03, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620244700411
| Rated T+
$3.99
Variants:
75960620244700421 – SPIDER-PUNK 4 CLARKE VARIANT – $3.99 US

