Star Trek: Mirror War & Gunslinger Spawn on Previews Covers Next Week

The front cover of next week's Diamond Previews catalogue for comic books out in October 2021 and beyond puts IDW's new Star Trek: Mirror War on the cover. "Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the ISS Enterprise embark on their most dangerous mission in IDW Publishing's Star Trek: The Mirror War".

With Todd McFarlane's launch of Gunslinger Spawn, the third ongoing Image Comics Spawn series, on the back cover, ": Todd McFarlane's Spawnverse launches continue as a Spawn from the Wild West deals out frontier justice in the 21st-century in Image Comics' Gunslinger Spawn."

The Diamond Select Toys' Marvel Legends: Green Goblin Legends in 3-Dimensions 1/2-Scale Mini-Bust runs down the spine of the catalogue while Christopher Priest's run on Vampirella's wedding conclusion in Dynamite Entertainment's Vampirella #25 is on the order form.

Gems of the Month: August's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

BOOM! Studios' House of Slaughter #1

Dark Horse Comics' Critical Role: Tales of Exandria #1 and Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club #1

Dynamite Entertainment's Vampirella #25

IDW Publishing's Star Trek: The Mirror War #1 and Transformers: Wreckers–Tread & Circuits #1

Image Comics' Friday Book One: The First Day of Christmas TP and Gunslinger Spawn #1

Marvel Comics' Venom #1

Todd McFarlane's newest Spawnverse series spans time with a storyline set in multiple eras in Image Comics' Gunslinger Spawn. Plus, fresh from her appearance in DIE!namite Lives, Jennifer Blood returns in the new series by Fred van Lente and Vincenzo Federici from Dynamite Entertainment; James Tynion IV expands the world of Something Is Killing the Children in the spin-off House of Slaughter from BOOM! Studios; Renegade Game Studios celebrates Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim graphics novels with four new puzzles; VIZ Media offers a cat's take on the Marvel Universe in Marvel Meow, collecting a series of Instagram comics starring Captain Marvel's cat Chewie; and many more products coming you will look forward to in the months to come

PREVIEWS looks at some upcoming toy projects that will have fans excited in the months to come. Funko's POP! Marvel Heroes: Iron Man 2: Iron Man Mk. IV with Gantry Vinyl Figure is not only available exclusively through PREVIEWS; it also glows in the dark! Plus, MEGO brings fans new figures based on Mel Brooks' beloved comedy Young Frankenstein and the CBS All Access hit Star Trek: Discovery, Diamond Select Toys launches a new line of Cobra Kai Select Action Figures featuring the characters of the Netflix series, McFarlane Toys' Disney Mirrorverse Action Figures take collectors inside the world of the mobile game, and other exciting toys will be coming your way this year.

Each month PREVIEWS offers a selection of products that can only be found at your local comic shop. Among this month's exclusive items, Titan Comics offers two hardcover collections available only through PREVIEWS — a signed edition of V.E. Schwab's Extraordinary (AUG212064) and an edition of Michael Moorcock's Elric: The Dreaming City with a cover by Hellboy's Mike Mignola (AUG212070). Hiya Toys continues their line of Alien figures with the Alien Resurrection: Cloned Queen 1/18-Scale Figure (AUG213021) as well as new figures based on the Robocop films like the sound-equipped Robocop: ED-209 1/18-Scale Figure (AUG213031). Look for the PREVIEWS Exclusive icon throughout the catalog to find these and other exciting products you can find only at your local comic shop in the months ahead.

