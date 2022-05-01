Star Wars #23 Preview: Zahra's Revenge

In this preview of Star Wars #23, Commander Zahra is still bent out of shape over that whole Death Star thing. Move on, lady! That was freaking forty-five years ago! Some people just can't let go. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars #23

by Charles Soule & Ramon Rosanas, cover by Carlo Pagulayan

THE DAWN ALLIANCE – PART 2 OF 3 "The Last Division" The fate of THE REBEL ALLIANCE FLEET is at stake, as its last remaining divisions face off in battle against the brutal tactics of COMMANDER ELLIAN ZAHRA and her crew on the TARKIN'S WILL. For Zahra, this fight is personal; her revenge will not be complete until every life lost on THE DEATH STAR is avenged. Epic space warfare in the true STAR WARS manner!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale May 04, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609600802311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609600802321 – STAR WARS 23 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802341 – STAR WARS 23 LASHLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802351 – STAR WARS 23 RENAUD TRAITOR OF THE DAWN VARIANT – $3.99 US

