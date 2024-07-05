Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: ashoka, star wars

Star Wars: Ashoka #1 Preview: Can Ahsoka End Thrawn's Reign?

Star Wars: Ashoka #1 hits stores this week, promising a thrilling hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn and the return of familiar faces. Will Ahsoka's search lead to answers or more questions?

After the fall of THE EMPIRE, AHSOKA TANO stalks the galaxy for GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN! A valuable prisoner escapes New Republic custody; a search for answers reunites two old friends. The villainous MORGAN ELSBETH returns along with two new mysterious Force users, BAYLAN SKOLL and his apprentice, SHIN HATI. Will the REBELS be able to track down their lost comrade, EZRA BRIDGER?

Star Wars: Ashoka #1

by Rodney Barnes & Steven Cummings, cover by David Nakayama

After the fall of THE EMPIRE, AHSOKA TANO stalks the galaxy for GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN! A valuable prisoner escapes New Republic custody; a search for answers reunites two old friends. The villainous MORGAN ELSBETH returns along with two new mysterious Force users, BAYLAN SKOLL and his apprentice, SHIN HATI. Will the REBELS be able to track down their lost comrade, EZRA BRIDGER?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.64"W x 10.2"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jul 10, 2024 | 40 Pages | 75960620912500111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620912500116?width=180 – STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1 AKA VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620912500117?width=180 – STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1 TV VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620912500121?width=180 – STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1 AKA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620912500129?width=180 – STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1 CONCEPT ART VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620912500131?width=180 – STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1 KEN LASHLEY FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620912500141?width=180 – STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620912500151?width=180 – STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1 ANNIE WU VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620912500161?width=180 – STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1 JAN DUURSEMA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620912500171?width=180 – STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1 CHRIS SPROUSE THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $4.99 US

