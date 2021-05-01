Star Wars Becomes a Real Comic – War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha

An epic milestone is about to occur at Marvel Comics next week. Star Wars is finally becoming a real comic book series! Sure, there have been Star Wars comics around as long as the movies, but this is the first time Star Wars will have its own trademark Marvel super-mega-crossover events, because War of the Bounty Hunters is about to begin with Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1! And like all great Marvel events, War of the Bounty Hunters is sure to shake the Star Wars Universe to its very foundations, leaving nothing the same again, because this series sees Boba Fett capture Han Solo while he's frozen in Carbonite between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. But wait, you're thinking… that didn't happen in the movies! That's right. So while Star Wars has reached a Marvel milestone, so too has Marvel reached a Star Wars milestone: the George Lucas retcon. Talk about corporate synergy! Look for War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha in stores next week!
STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210653
MAR210655 – STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1 MCNIVEN CRIMSON VAR – $3.99
MAR210656 – STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1 YU VAR – $3.99
MAR210657 – STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1 ACTION FIGURE VAR – $3.99
MAR210658 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA DIRECTOR CUT #1 – $5.99
(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Steve McNiven
THE STAR WARS COMIC EVENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!
• The notorious bounty hunter BOBA FETT has finally landed his greatest prize – HAN SOLO, frozen in carbonite for easy transport.
• Fett will bring the smuggler to TATOOINE to collect the massive bounty placed on Solo's head by the fearsome crime lord JABBA THE HUTT.
• Sounds easy. What could go wrong?
Rated T
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1
Cover image for STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1 MCNIVEN CRIMSON VAR
Cover image for STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1 YU VAR
Cover image for STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1 ACTION FIGURE VAR
Cover image for STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA DIRECTOR CUT #1
Interior preview page from STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1
Interior preview page from STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1
Interior preview page from STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1
Interior preview page from STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1
Interior preview page from STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1
Interior preview page from STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1
