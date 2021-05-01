Star Wars Becomes a Real Comic – War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha

An epic milestone is about to occur at Marvel Comics next week. Star Wars is finally becoming a real comic book series! Sure, there have been Star Wars comics around as long as the movies, but this is the first time Star Wars will have its own trademark Marvel super-mega-crossover events, because War of the Bounty Hunters is about to begin with Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1! And like all great Marvel events, War of the Bounty Hunters is sure to shake the Star Wars Universe to its very foundations, leaving nothing the same again, because this series sees Boba Fett capture Han Solo while he's frozen in Carbonite between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. But wait, you're thinking… that didn't happen in the movies! That's right. So while Star Wars has reached a Marvel milestone, so too has Marvel reached a Star Wars milestone: the George Lucas retcon. Talk about corporate synergy! Look for War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha in stores next week!