Star Wars: Boba Fett – Black White and Red #4 Preview: Tarkin Turmoil

Boba Fett hunts a killer in the Tarkin family while Raslin Grace complicates matters in Star Wars: Boba Fett - Black White and Red #4.

Article Summary Boba Fett hunts a Tarkin family killer as Raslin Grace disrupts the mission in Black White and Red #4.

This Star Wars murder mystery comic releases on December 31, 2025, from Marvel with variant covers.

Fans can expect high-stakes bounty hunter action, family intrigue, and explosive confrontations throughout.

BOBA FETT VS. THE SHADOW OF BRI-PHRANG! A murder in the TARKIN family puts BOBA FETT on the hunt for a ruthless killer! Things get even more wild as bounty hunter RASLIN GRACE joins the fray! Will Boba get to the bottom of the murder, or will Raslin's violent ways stop him dead in his tracks?

Star Wars: Boba Fett – Black White and Red #4

by Alyssa Wong & Sara Pichelli, cover by Ken Lashley

BOBA FETT VS. THE SHADOW OF BRI-PHRANG! A murder in the TARKIN family puts BOBA FETT on the hunt for a ruthless killer! Things get even more wild as bounty hunter RASLIN GRACE joins the fray! Will Boba get to the bottom of the murder, or will Raslin's violent ways stop him dead in his tracks?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 160 per carton

On sale Dec 31, 2025 | 40 Pages | 75960621132600411

Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

75960621132600416 – STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #4 DAVE WACHTER VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621132600421 – STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #4 LUKE ROSS VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

