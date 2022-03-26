Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #21 Preview: The Meaning of Death

T'onga is tasked with making death in comics mean something in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #21. Good luck with that! When you take the normal meaninglessness of comic book death and add on the meaninglessness of death in Star Wars, you might as well just forget about it. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #21

by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

T'ONGA'S BOUNTY HUNTERS FACE THEIR DEADLIEST MISSION YET! T'ONGA, BOSSK, TASU LEECH, ZUCKUSS, 4-LOM and LOSHA are plotting to kidnap the leader of a major crime syndicate. But is the crew walking into a trap? And what is the diabolical DENGAR planning that could jeopardize everything?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609602202111

| Rated T

$3.99

