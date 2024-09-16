Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: darth vader, star wars

Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 Preview: Vader vs. Palpatine in Epic Finale

Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 hits stores this Wednesday. Witness the ultimate showdown between Vader and Palpatine as the longest-running Darth Vader series reaches its climactic conclusion!

GIANT-SIZED DARTH VADER EPIC! The longest-running DARTH VADER comics series ever reaches its stunning conclusion as THE DARK HEART OF THE SITH comes full circle! Darth Vader finally unleashes the unfathomable power he's accumulated through the SCHISM IMPERIAL against the only person in the galaxy he hates more than he hates himself – EMPEROR PALPATINE! Also featuring the final twists in the saga for key characters like LUKE, LEIA, SABÉ, OCHI, ZED, SLY MOORE, the members of the Schism Imperial and more!

Star Wars: Darth Vader #50

by Greg Pak & Raffaele Ienco, cover by Leinil Yu

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.22"H x 0.08"D (16.8 x 26.0 x 0.2 cm) | 4 oz (113 g) | 100 per carton

On sale Sep 18, 2024 | 64 Pages | 75960609601505011

Rated T

$7.99

Variants:

75960609601505016 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 JOHN GIANG VARIANT – $7.99 US | $10.00 CAN

75960609601505017 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE VARIANT – $7.99 US | $10.00 CAN

75960609601505018 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 DERRICK CHEW LEIA VIRGIN VARIANT – $7.99 US | $10.00 CAN

75960609601505021 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 CHRIS SPROUSE THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $7.99 US | $10.00 CAN

75960609601505031 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI CONNECTING VARIANT – $7.99 US | $10.00 CAN

75960609601505041 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 ROD REIS VARIANT – $7.99 US | $10.00 CAN

75960609601505051 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50 DERRICK CHEW LEIA VARIANT – $7.99 US | $10.00 CAN

