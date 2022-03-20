Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #19 Preview: The Spark Eternal

In this preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #19, Aphra and Sana must stop Kho Phon Farrus from getting the Spark Eternal and turning into a Sith… or a Decepticon. My god! They rip off everything! Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #19

by Alyssa Wong & Minkyu Jung, cover by W. Scott Forbes

ETERNALLY YOURS! The trap has been set! DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS are ready to steal the ASCENDANT'S GREATEST TREASURE! But their search for the SPARK ETERNAL will lead them somewhere they never expected… …back to the place where Aphra's archaeological adventures began!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609724101911

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609724101921 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 19 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609724101931 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 19 CUMMINGS VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.