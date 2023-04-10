Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #30 Preview: Spark Eternal Finale Aphra battles Darth Vader as the fate of the Spark Eternal is decided i nthis preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #30.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #30

by Alyssa Wong & Minkyu Jung, cover by Ema Lupacchino

SHATTER! THE CONCLUSION OF THE BATTLE FOR THE SPARK ETERNAL! As DOCTOR APHRA fights for her life, she faces a dire question: Even IF she triumphs over the Spark, will there be enough left of Aphra to piece herself back together?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 12, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609724103011

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609724103021 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 30 CHRIS SPROUSE RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VAR IANT – $3.99 US

75960609724103031 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 30 PEACH MOMOKO WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

