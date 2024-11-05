Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #4 Preview

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku - Insurgency Rising #4 hits stores this week. Luke faces a new Inquisitor as the New Republic's future hangs in the balance. Chaos reigns supreme!

Article Summary Chaos reigns in Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku - Insurgency Rising #4, out November 6th!

Luke faces a new Inquisitor as the New Republic risks collapse in the Galactic Civil War.

Kes Dameron and team attempt a daring escape, encountering unexpected hurdles.

CHAOS REIGNS AS THE DEFIANT IMPERIAL COMES FACE-TO-FACE WITH THE HEROES OF THE NEW REPUBLIC! LUKE vs. a new INQUISITOR! The IMPERIAL SURVIVORS consolidate behind the DEFIANT IMPERIAL – putting the just-formed NEW REPUBLIC at risk! KES DAMERON and his team try for a daring escape – but meet an unexpected hurdle! The GALACTIC CIVIL WAR takes a startling twist – and bad omens arise for the future of the NEW REPUBLIC!

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #4

by Alex Segura & Jethro Morales, cover by Phil Noto

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 06, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620964400411

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620964400421 – STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #4 CHRIS SPROUSE THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620964400431 – STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #4 ALAN QUAH VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

