Star Wars: Visions #1 Preview: Lone Sith and Droid

The Ronin stars in this preview of Star Wars: Visions #1, further expanding the Star Wars universe at Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Visions #1

by Takashi Okazaki, cover by Takashi Okazaki Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 170 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620423600111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620423600121 – STAR WARS: VISIONS 1 BACHALO VARIANT – $4.99 US

