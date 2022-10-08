Star Wars: Visions #1 Preview: Lone Sith and Droid

The Ronin stars in this preview of Star Wars: Visions #1, further expanding the Star Wars universe at Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.
Star Wars: Visions #1
by Takashi Okazaki, cover by Takashi Okazaki
Marvel | Licensed Publishing
6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 170 per carton
On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620423600111
| Rated T
$4.99
Variants:
75960620423600121 – STAR WARS: VISIONS 1 BACHALO VARIANT – $4.99 US
Interior preview page from 75960620423600111 STAR WARS: VISIONS #1 TAKASHI OKAZAKI COVER, by Takashi Okazaki & Takashi Okazaki, in stores Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from marvel
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.