Steel Siege #1 From Battle Quest, Out Today, Previewed In Glory

Steel Siege #1 by Andrew Kafoury, Eric Vargas and Silvia Signorini reaches comic shops through Diamond officially today from Battle Quest.

Battle Quest Comics is an all-ages / YA publisher of action-adventure, fantasy and sci-fi comics built around three flagship titles, No'madd: The Unconquerable, The Trident of Aurelia and Steel Siege. While BQC has been publishing for almost a decade, they recently inked a deal with Diamond Comics for an initial publishing slate of three years.

They didn't get into Free Comic Book Day officially, so instead did it unofficially at their first ComicsPRO event, in Pittsburgh. handing out their Battle Quest Comics Annual 2023. And today Steel Siege #1 by Andrew Kafoury, Eric Vargas and Silvia Signorini reached comic shops through Diamond officially. Here's a preview of what's landing in comic book stores today.

STEEL SIEGE #1 (OF 3)

BATTLE QUEST COMICS

MAY231616

(W) Andrew Kafoury (A) Eric Vargas, Silvia Signorini (CA) Lee Moyer

In a war-torn world, the Titan Mechs of House Shorah are on a rampage to annihilate their enemies in the last of the Generator Cities. The only hope for peace is a bitter ex-soldier, Vulture, and a diplomat, Dove, who must get across a battlefield filled with hundreds of deadly machines that will stop at nothing to destroy them.In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: $4.99

STEEL SIEGE #2 (OF 3)

BATTLE QUEST COMICS

JUN231656

(W) Andrew Kafoury (A) Silvia Signorini, Eric Vargas (CA) Lee Moyer

Vulture takes Dove to a rebel bunker in a ruined city to repair their armor, but they are tracked by the Mech Slabs of House Shorah. To protect their people, they will have to take a stand against the ultimate killing machines… but at what cost?In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: $4.99

STEEL SIEGE #3 (OF 3)

BATTLE QUEST COMICS

JUL231438

(W) Andrew Kafoury (A) Melissa Spandri, Silvia Signorini (CA) Lee Moyer

As the journey across the deadly battlefield rages on, Vulture and Dove make their final stand against the forces of House Shorah in a desperate attempt to make peace before all hope, and life, is lost.In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: $4.99

