Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Emilio Pilliu, Mirko Andolfo, steve orlando, sweet paprika

Steve Orlando & Emilio Pilliu Sweet Paprika Spinoff For Mirko Andolfo

Steve Orlando and Emilio Pilliu create a Sweet Paprika spinoff for Mirko Andolfo, Open For Business, from Image Comics in November.

Article Summary Steve Orlando and Emilio Pilliu team up for Sweet Paprika spinoff, Open For Business, launching in November from Image Comics.

The series follows Aubrey Jean's adventures at Infernum Press, juggling work challenges and romantic turmoil.

Open For Business promises a mix of comedy, romance, and eccentric characters, set in the Sweet Paprika universe.

Featuring covers by Pilliu, Andolfo, Rodriguez, Godtail, and a Showgirls homage photo by Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière.

Steve Orlando and Emilio Pilliu are creating a Sweet Paprika spinoff for Mirko Andolfo, to be published by Image Comics in November. Building off characters introduced in Sweet Paprika: Black, White & Pink, Sweet Paprika: Open For Business by Orlando and Piliu will be a five-issue series from Image and Arancia Studio.

"Produced by Arancia Studio/The Orangery, the Italian creative atelier that worked on Andolfo's bestselling Image Comics titles and many successful books (including the 2023 Eisner Award-nominated series Traveling to Mars), Sweet Paprika: Open For Business follows Aubrey Jean, a young employee at Infernum Press, as he tries to impress his hero and boss, Miss Paprika, and figure out his relationship with Persica, a friend with benefits who might want to be more. But just as Aubrey and Persica settle into an open relationship that's comfortable for them both, their relationship is thrown into turmoil by Kren. And on top of all that, Aubrey finally gets a chance to prove his worth to Miss Paprika by becoming the handler for Infernum Press's most challenging client—the dreaded, eccentric, and unstable author known as Durian. "Can Aubrey deal with Kren and save his relationship with Persica? Does he even want to be with Persica? And how can he even figure any of that out when he's got to be on-call day and night dealing with Durian's next insane request?!

"As a writer keen on getting folks excited about my work and that of my collaborators, I've been known to engage in hyperbole. But even so, without hesitation, I've never had a blast working on a book like I have with Sweet Paprika: Open for Business—it's my favorite book to write, every month," said Orlando. "And not just that—I've never synched with a collaborator like I do with Emilio. He's subletted my brain and is elevating every single panel beyond my wildest dreams! Open for Business is raw, it's real, it's provocative, but most of all—it's fun! It's my first office comedy, and I've never loved working with a cast as much as this one! I can't wait for you to meet them!" "Pilliu added: "I hope I do not sound pretentious, but Sweet Paprika: Open For Business is like it was tailor-made for me. The excesses, the romantic parts, the serious ones, the comic scenes, and the spicy ones…it's all perfect, and it's all that I love to draw. I don't think it happens often in an artist's life to work on something and feel totally comfortable!" "When Steve proposed that we follow up on the story he and Emilio had done for Sweet Paprika: Black White & Pink #1, we didn't think twice," said Andolfo. "The more I read this comic, the more I think I'm a little envious because I would have liked to have done it myself… It's amazing, deep (no pun intended), funny, 100% Paprika-style. And Emilio is a fantastic artist and colorist. The Arancia team and I are lucky to have such great creators on board, and I can't wait for fans to read the story because I'm sure they will have as much fun as I'm having!"

Sweet Paprika: Open For Business #1 will be available at comic book shops on the 6th of November, 2024. Remember, remember, that igt will include covers by Pilliu, Andolfo, Robbi Rodriguez, Godtail and a Showgirls movie homage photo by Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!