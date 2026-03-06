Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: harleen, harley quinn, isley, poison ivy, Stjepan Šejić, sunstone, ya

Stjepan Šejić Returns To DC Comics For… Something

Stjepan Šejić Returns To DC Comics For... Something. Batman? Harleen Vol 2? Isley? The Unpublished Justice League Odyssey? What?

Article Summary Stjepan Šejić teases his return to DC Comics after years focused on creator-owned work like Sunstone.

Šejić is famed for Harleen and planned DC projects like Isley and an unpublished Justice League Odyssey issue.

Potential new DC work could involve Batman, Harleen Vol 2, or another long-awaited Black Label project.

His acclaimed series Sunstone is also being reissued in DC’s popular Compact Comics format this year.

Comic book writer/artist/publisher Stjepan Šejić posted to X, saying "me starting a new dc comic: damn, been a while since i did stuff outside of my own universes. 2 pages of layouts in: nevermind. WE'RE BACK! XD"

Stjepan Šejić is a Croatian comic book writer, artist, and illustrator best known for creating the erotic romance/BDSM/drama series Sunstone, published by Top Cow/Image Comics, but which he originally released on DeviantArt for free. He spent time as a go-to work-for-hire artist in the indie comics world with his work at Top Cow properties, Rat Queens from Image, and an array of covers at Zenescope, while also making a name for himself with more of his own creations, including Death Vigil, Ravine, Fine Print and The Queen and the Woodborn, put into print through Image. He has also notably written and drawn Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy stories for DC Comics, with their Harleen Black Label series that reinvented Harley Quinn. Šejić planned to follow Harleen up, at one point, with Isley, a Poison Ivy-focused series, and then Harleen Vol 2, but that never happened. He was also working on Šejić Justice League Odyssey, which saw his work revised by another and an entire issue he drew was unpublished, left in a bottom drawer somewhere in Burbank. Because back in 2020, Stjepan Šejić took to Facebook to announce his departure from mainstream comics, saying;

"today i've delivered a short [Harleen] story to DC and with it my adventures with the mainstream comic industry are done: this means i won't be doing any more work for hire stuff. i've had my fill, it's time to move on. it was a wonderful time but i'm almost 40 now and i gotta think of my own creations. from now on my work will all be delivered as webcomics first, be it through patreon, deviantart, webtoons, tapas or my own future website. once volumes are completed they will be published in printed format with top cow. i prefer the webcomic format. it makes me happy to see my readers get their frequent chunks of story and get excited about it. so i will be sticking with it permanently from now on. like i said this has no impact on my printed versions of said comics. they will be published as graphic novels only. so…. here's to the next few decades. i hope the body will have the strength to create what the mind can imagine. see you all online. things are gonna get real fun!"

However, recently, he began drawing and painting covers for DC Comics titles. Now it looks like he will be back at DC Comics for something bigger. Did Scoyy Snyder make Stjepan an offer he couldn't refuse? Will it be the long-awaited Harleen follow-up, Isley? Or Harleen Vol 2? Something else for Black Label? DC Next Level? Another YA graphic novel? Something entirely different? Because there is also a Batman pitch of his that might be worth revisiting… as he once said "some fun abandoned concepts for a book pitch :) i f-cking swear one of these days i'll have to put my computer in order, it's loaded with concepts XD"

But either way, it also comes at a handy time as all of Sunstone is to be reissued in the Compact Comics format that DC Comics recently popularised, this year, starting next week…

