A Look At Storm: Lifedream For Black History Month & 50th Anniversary

A look at Storm: Lifedream from Marvel comics at the end of January ahead of Black History Month and her 50th anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate Storm's 50th anniversary with a special one-shot for Black History Month.

Marvel's Voices highlights Black characters, focusing on Storm's influential legacy.

Discover new stories by Curtis Baxter, Brittney Morris, and John Jennings.

Art by Karen S. Darboe, Alitha Martinez, and more showcases Storm's journey.

For Black History Month, Marvel Comics will continue its tradition of highlighting Black characters and creators with a Marvel's Voices comic one-shot. This time centred around Storm, and just in time for her 50th anniversary. Storm: Lifedream, playing off the Storm: Lifedeath stories by Barry Windsor-Smith, will celebrate the character's impact revisiting her most iconic eras.

STORM: LIFEDREAM kicks off when intergalactic historians attempt to update their records on Earth's Mightiest Mutant—Ororo Munroe! As they dive into Storm's rich history, they'll find a woman too powerful to contain – and risk unleashing a side of her no one's seen before. It's a whirlwind journey across Storm's key adventures and greatest feats as a malevolent entity threatens to corrupt her legacy! Spearheaded by superstar journalist and Marvel's Voices creator Angélique Roché, STORM: LIFEDREAM will include stories written by Curtis Baxter, who recently made his Marvel Comics debut in Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual #1; Brittney Morris, best-selling author of SLAY and The Cost of Knowing; and Eisner Award winning writer and artist John Jennings, known for his work on Kindred and Silver Surfer. The issue will be drawn by acclaimed Marvel artists Karen S. Darboe (Bloodline: Daughter of Blade) and Alitha Martinez (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Black Panther) along with rising star cover artist Edwin Galmon and Charles Stewart III in his exciting Marvel Comics debut.

With new covers by Karen S. Darboe, Olivier Coipel, and Lucas Werneck, with Storm joining the Avengers, getting a solo series and crossing over with the X-Men, Storm's 50th year may be her biggest so far…

Created by writer Len Wein and artist Dave Cockrum, the character first appeared in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in May 1975. Descended from a long line of African witch-priestesses, Storm has the mutant power to control the weather and atmosphere and is considered to be one of the most powerful mutants on the planet. Storm is a member of the X-Men and now the Avengers.

