Stormy Daniels Creates Space Force Comic, Publisher Hacked by Russia?

In 2018, TidalWave Productions published a comic book mini-biography by Joe Paradise and Joey Mason, of adult performer Stormy Daniels, to jump on the bandwagon of her own biography, leading up to her tryst with Donald Trump, and receiving hush money from Trump's lawyer. Well, it seems that they have found a reason to reissue an updated version of Political Power: Stormy Daniels with a new forward written by Daniels herself, alongside a new comic book they have been producing with Daniels herself since the beginning of the year.

Real name is Stephanie Clifford, Daniels is working with TidalWave production on the upcoming series Stormy Daniels: Space Force, described by TidalWave as a "racy comedy, action and adventure series" likened to "'Barbarella' meets 'Star Trek' meets 'Stripperella.'". She told Reuters "It's all satirical, of course." She did however insist that "I not be portrayed as ditzy" as those who assume that are making a "grave mistake. Because once I'm in the door, I'm going to kick everybody in the room's ass." As to the famous case against Trump, dismissed in court, she says of her new-found fame, "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say like good stuff didn't come out of it, because it absolutely did. But what people don't realize is that it's always still a double-edged sword." No creative team has yet been announced for the comic, but we do have a look at these covers by Bill Walko Cover and Agung Prabowo.

TidalWave have had a chequered past, originally called Blue Wave, then Stormfront until we pointed out serious issues regarding that choice of name before switching to their current identity. Yesterday, they also claimed to have had hacking attempts from Russians,