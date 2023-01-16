Strange Adventures #54 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today A really fun issue of Strange Adventures is taking bids today at Heritage Auctions and we think more love should be given to the series.

Strange Adventures is such an awesome DC Comics series that, at this point, needs to get more love from the modern readership. Many of the things I hear in my shop that people are looking for in books- sci-fi action, crazy stories, and out-there characters who are too offbeat for their own good, are located in these pages, like this book, issue #54, featuring The Electric Man. Such a simple name and design, but when drawn by Murphy Anderson and Carmine Infantino, it comes to life, and you can't turn the pages fast enough. A 4.0 CGC copy of this book is taking bids today at Heritage Auctions and is currently at $360. Check it out below.

I'll Read Any Issue Of Strange Adventures And Love It

"Strange Adventures #54 (DC, 1955) CGC VG 4.0 Cream to off-white pages. Murphy Anderson cover. Carmine Infantino art. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $40. CGC census 1/23: 2 in 4.0, 10 higher. CGC Grader Notes: Bottom Spine Spine Split, Bottom Staple Back Cover Detached, Left Top Front Cover Stain, Right Bottom Front Cover Crease Breaks Color, Spine Multiple Bend Breaks Color, Spine Roll, Top Staple Cover Detached. "The Electric Man!" (art by Sy Barry), "The World's Mightiest Weakling!" (pencils by Carmine Infantino), "Interplanetary Camera!" (pencils by Gil Kane), and "The Robot Dragnet!" 36 Pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

I have this issue in my own collection, and I pull Strange Adventures out all the time at the store to read when I am bored. Obviously, this is graded, but the cover is a work of art and a great one to add to the collection. Go here to place a bid to do so, and while you are there, click around at the other books taking bids today. There are some really great deals there, really big books, and books for every budget as well.

