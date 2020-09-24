Super Atomic Wombat Girl Coming To Graphic Novels In 2022

Russell Ginns and Jay Cooper have sold the first two books of their new graphic novel series, Super Atomic Wombat Girl, to Liesa Abrams at publishers Aladdin. The graphic novel series will star a "fearless wombat and her loyal pangolin sidekick as they save the world from ANVIL (the Agglomerated Network of Venomous Insects and Lizards)". Publication for the first Super Atomic Wombat Girl book is currently planned for the spring of 2022. Oh and Super Atomic Wombat Girl even has a theme tune…

Russell Ginns is a game designer, writer, producer, and composer, primarily known for children's fiction, puzzles, and educational games. He is the author of more than a hundred books, including puzzles, educational titles, and the Samantha Spinner series. He has created or contributed to several notable software titles, including Castle Infinity, Hooked on Phonics, Reader Rabbit and Half-Life.

Jay Cooper is a graphic designer of books and theatrical advertising, and has worked on more than one hundred Broadway musicals and plays. He is the author/illustrator of the Spy Next Door series and the Pepper Party series from Scholastic Press, as well as the illustrator of Food Trucks!, Delivery Trucks! and the Bots series from Simon & Schuster.

Kevin O'Connor at O'Connor Literary represented Russell Ginns, and Teresa Kietlinski at Bookmark Literary represented Jay Cooper.

Aladdin Books is an imprint of US book publisher Simon And Schuster Publishing that states they "publish for a diverse community of readers with books that are enduring and culturally relevant. From picture books to chapter books to middle-grade, both fiction and nonfiction, we create books that provide readers with mirrors in which to see themselves and windows into understanding others." And now they have one – or more – graphic novels to add to that list.