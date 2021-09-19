Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #4 Preview: The Hunt Continues

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #4 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, bringing us to the midway point of this series by Tom King and Bilquis Evely that asks the question: what if Tom King got to write an unauthourized Star Wars sequel? We've got a preview of this week's issue for you to peruse below, as Supergirl continues her quest to work on her space PTSD issues over her planet being destroyed by helping another young space girl whose civilization was destroyed. Check it out below.

SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #4 (OF 8)

DC Comics

0721DC128

0721DC129 – SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #4 (OF 8) CVR B ROSE BESCH VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Bilquis Evely

Supergirl sets her sights on the Brigands, a group of dastardly nomads hell-bent on slaughtering all they come across. Now she must follow their path of destruction to find the fugitive they've been hiding who set her on this intergalactic journey in the first place!

In Shops: 9/21/2021

SRP: $4.99