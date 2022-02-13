Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #8 Preview: Final Issue

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #8 brings the mini-series to a conclusion, so click on this preview one last time for old time's sake. Supergirl is going to have some crazy PTSD after 8 issues with Tom King. Read all about it in the preview below.

SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #8 (OF 8)

DC Comics

1221DC124

1221DC125 – SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #8 (OF 8) CVR B JANAINA MEDEIROS VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Bilquis Evely

Krem's fate revealed! As Supergirl continues her battle against the Brigands, Ruthye squares off against this most vile villain in hopes of avenging her father and completing their mission. Will justice be served on both accounts? Or will our heroes fail? You won't want to miss thrilling conclusion of the acclaimed miniseries that has changed Kara Zor-El for good!

In Shops: 2/15/2022

SRP: $4.99

