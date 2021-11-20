Superman 78 #4 Preview: Superman Trapped in Kandor

It's Friday night, and you know what that means! Yes, once again, Bleeding Cool brings you looks inside all of the Marvel and DC comics hitting stores next week in a little feature we like to call Friday Night Previews, because these are previews, and it's Friday night. Of course, previews wouldn't be complete (according to the Bleeding Cool handbook) without SEO-rich keyword text in the opening paragraph and a clickbait headline, so that's what you're gonna get, baby! Superman is trapped in Kandor in this preview of Superman #78, but he's feeling homesick for Earth. Can he escape? He's got three issues left in this mini-series, so we're going to go with yes. Read the preview below.

SUPERMAN 78 #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Wilfredo Torres (CA) Brad Walker

Superman tries to assimilate into his new life in the bottled city of Kandor, but his heart lies elsewhere. Can Superman put his old life behind and find joy in what would've been his home, or can Lois Lane and Lex Luthor make contact with the Man of Steel and give him hope to return to his adoptive world?

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $3.99

