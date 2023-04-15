Superman Gossip – Revealing A Secret Identity (Spoilers) While Clark Kent is keeping his Supermannery close to his chest, someone else in his extended Superman family is coming out of the closet.

Recently Superman got his secret identity back, as part of the events of Dawn Of DC. Now only known to very close family and friends, anyone else who learns it will automatically die. That's a gift from Lex Luthor to try and divorce Superman for being too close to humanity. This came after Supes had his identity revealed twice to the entire world. It's like a game of hokey-cokey with Clark Kent. Hokey Clarky. Clarky Cokey. Something like that.

Bleeding Cool understands that while Clark Kent is keeping his Supermannery close to his chest, someone else in his extended DC Comics Superman family is coming out of the closet for his 30th anniversary. John Henry Irons, better known as Steel and CEO of Steelworks. The genius engineer who built a mechanized suit of armour to replicate Superman's powers and bear Superman's logo, when Superman was killed by Doomsday. After Superman was resurrected, he accepted Steel as an ally while Irons' niece, Natasha Irons also developed her own armour as Starlight. He first appeared in The Adventures of Superman #500 in May 1993, created by Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove. Shaquille O'Neal played the character in the 1997 film or the same name and Wolé Parks in the TV series Superman & Lois. And now getting a series in June, written by the voiceover artist who played him in the cartoons, Michael Dorn to be drawn by Sami Basri launching in June. In which we now understand that, after thirty years, the world will know John Henry Irons is Steel. I am sure Superman may have a few words of insight over that move…

And as for Lex Luthor? He'll be getting a signal watch… that's going to make Jimmy Olsen feel a lot less special, right? And we also learn that Livewire likes dressing up as Supergirl for special occasions. There you go, that's something special just for you.